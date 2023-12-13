Blood at scene ties Washington man to attack on home

The court heard the attack left his victim 'terrified in my own home'

Drops of blood left at a crime scene led to a tight-lipped Washington man being convicted of smashing a former friend’s mum’s porch window, a court heard.

They were found by police after Bobby Drew, 25, shattered a pane of double-glazed glass in an attack at the property in Firtrees, Whitehills, Gateshead.

Drew, of Wellgarth Road, Donwell, struck in retaliation after his own mother’s car was allegedly damaged during the tit-for-tat fallout with his pal.

He remained silent in police interview after his arrest on Tuesday, August 22, but forensic analysis proved he was the culprit.

The case was dealt with at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court

Prosecutor Paul Coulson told magistrates in South Tyneside: "The complainant had been in her kitchen when she had cause to go upstairs.

"When at the top of the stairs she heard, in her own words, an ‘almighty bang’, and ran down the stairs to the porch and saw a pane had been smashed.

"She saw someone running away. The double glazing had been put through, and there were drops of blood in the window frame, and shattered glass.

"She had had an incident with the defendant and suggested to police it may have been him.

"He provided a ‘no comment’ interview but the spots of blood were sent for forensic analysis. He was identified through this.

"We say that there was some degree of planning involved in this."

Drew, who has one previous unrelated conviction, pleaded guilty to a charge of causing criminal damage.

In a statement, his victim said: "This deliberate act has left me terrified in my own home and I am anxious about what may have happened.

John Williams, defending, said the attack was the result of simmering tensions between Drew and the woman’s son, who had been good friends.

Mr Williams added: "Before this incident, his mother’s car window had been smashed.

"On that morning, he had been at work but went round and smashed the window. He thought that he was getting his own back.

"He thought that would be the end of it. There has been no contact since."

Magistrates were told the cost of the damage was £500 but ordered Drew to pay £250 in compensation, due to lack of a repair costs receipt.