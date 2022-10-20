The constable had gone to a quiet cut at Saltburn Road, Sunderland, in response to an emergency call last December. Newcastle Crown Court heard the officer found Blaine Hammond, 22, inside a utility box, which was formerly used for telecommunications equipment.

Anthony Keating, 23, of Palmerston Road, Sunderland and Louis Whelan, 23, then of Saltburn Road, Sunderland, both deny Mr Hammond's murder and are being tried by a jury. Prosecutors claim Mr Hammond was subjected to a "savage" assault by Whelan and Keating before he was dragged to the box, while he was still alive.

Jurors have heard a statement read out from the police officer, who was the first to find Mr Hammond. The officer said it took some force to open the door of the box and added: "Once I had opened the door I saw a person who I describe as a white male lying on the floor."

Blaine Hammond.

The constable said he tried shouting and shaking the male but he was unresponsive so he and a colleague got him out of the box. He added: "Once (he was) on the floor I checked for a pulse by putting two fingers against his neck. There was no pulse. I could see instantly the male had multiple, severe head injuries."

The officer said he commenced CPR and summoned an ambulance, while his police colleague helped him try to assist the male. The court heard paramedics, specialist paramedics and a junior doctor arrived and there were further attempts to resuscitate Mr Hammond but he could not be saved.