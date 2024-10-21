Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man travelled more than three hundred miles with animals and a woman friend to visit an underage teen he met over the internet.

Jason Bettinson, 30, and the female he was with, who has since died, had been talking to the girl on Snapchat before they travelled from Kent to Sunderland with the pets to visit her, without warning.

During the trip Bettinson, who had pretended to be a 16-year-old lad called Ben during their online chats, met the victim and asked her to have a baby with him and he gave her a love bite before he was arrested.

Newcastle Crown Court heard the victim was under 16, but Bettinson, who admitted sexual activity with a child, may have believed she was 17 at the time.

In 2023, Bettinson, of Rochester High Street, Rochester, Kent, who has a previous conviction for keeping a child from a responsible person in relation to him being caught with a teen hidden in his wardrobe, asked if she could spend Christmas in Sunderland with the girl but was told her family would not allow that.

Prosecutor Lee Fish told the court: "She was in fact very surprised to be told he was in Sunderland.

“The defendant contacted her and said that he was in Sunderland and would she meet up with him.

"This took her by surprise but she agreed to meet him.

"She met him and he was with another lady.”

Mr Fish said Bettinson asked the girl "to have a baby with him", cuddled and gave her a love bite before he was arrested.

Judge Penny Moreland jailed Bettinson for 26 months and told him: "I make it clear, in my view, you are a dangerous offender."

Judge Moreland added: "You travelled from the other end of the country, with your pets and a woman friend, in order to gain access to this girl."

The judge said the offending had a "major impact" on the victim and her family.

Jamie Adams, defending, said it was "bizarre" Bettinson turned up with another woman and the pets.

Mr Adams said Bettinson has neurological problems, including autism and ADHD and was brought up in care.