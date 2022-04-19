BILLY JACKSON MANSLAUGHTER TRIAL: Woman accused of burgling OAP's home tells jury she "would never do that to him"

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

William Jackson, also known as Billy, passed away at the Sunderland Royal Hospital last September after he was "deliberately targeted" by burglars, it is claimed.

Newcastle Crown Court has heard Mr Jackson, 71, suffered from pre-existing health problems and was found unconscious by his neighbour after the break-in.

He died in hospital in the early hours of the following morning.

Billy Jackson.

David Bulmer, 20, of Bramston Way, and Sarah Daniel, 33, of Waterloo Walk, both Washington, both deny manslaughter and are being tried by a jury at Newcastle Crown Court.

Leanne English, 39, also of Waterloo Walk, denies conspiracy to commit burglary against Mr Jackson.

Prosecutor Jamie Hill QC has told jurors it is accepted only Bulmer and Daniel entered Mr Jackson's home but English was involved in the planning process and aftermath, therefore was part of the burglary but not the manslaughter.

Giving evidence from the witness box today, Sarah Daniel has told jurors she got on "very well" with Mr Jackson.

She told jurors she was a drug addict who would shoplift to make money and Mr Jackson would sometimes buy stolen good from her, such as "meat, washing stuff, air fresheners and sometimes boxers and socks as well".

Daniel told the court: "I was close with him, if I was having a bad day he would help me if I needed help.

"Once or twice he would talk me out of going shoplifting and just help me out.

"He would help me with money and if he didn't have money he would give me tabs or baccy to sell on."

Daniel said on September 24 last year she had been out shoplifting meat, washing liquids, Unstoppables and air fresheners at Marks and Spencers, Home Bargains and Wilkos.

She told jurors she had gone to Mr Jackson's home to see if he wanted to buy anything and he asked her to return later that night.

Daniel said she, her partner English and pal 'Davey' had then bought some 'crack' and taken it at her home.

The trio went back to Mr Jackson's house later that night.

She told jurors Bulmer went up to Mr Jackson's door with her, while English stayed out in the street.

Daniel said she knocked on the door and told jurors: "He was alright, he told me to come in."

Daniel said they went into Mr Jackson's kitchen and she put a bag of stolen goods on the kitchen table so he could have a look at what she had.

She added: "He said he didn't have money but he could pay in tabs and baccy."

Daniel said while she was negotiating the exchange with Mr Jackson, Bulmer "grabbed" a bag of 'tabs and baccy' belonging to Mr Jackson.

She added: "I told him to stop.

"He kept hold of the bag.

"Bill was looking a bit wary and scared. He just asked me what was going on.

"I told him I had nothing to do with this and sorry."

When asked by her barrister Danny Robinson QC what Bulmer was doing at this time, Daniel said: "He was just speaking to me really, saying we went there to get money and because there was only tabs and baccy he didn't think we would be able to sell it on. He wanted it all."

Daniel said she ripped the bag back out of Bulmer's hand and put and down and added: "I told Bill I was sorry and would come back later."

She told jurors it was only after they left the house and were chased away by Mr Jackson's neighbour that she realised Bulmer still had the bag belonging to Mr Jackson in his hand.

She told the court: "I asked him what the hell he was doing because Bill was a good friend of mine and he helped me."

Daniel denied there was any intention to rob or burgle Mr Jackson and added: "I would never do that to him".

She said there was no plan to cause Mr Jackson harm that night and added: "Definitely not, I'm not like that, I wouldn't cause harm to anybody."

She said she found out the following day that Mr Jackson had died.

Prosecutors claim that the pensioner died because he was subjected to "that stressful ordeal".

Mr Hill has told jurors: "He died because of the stress caused by being the victim of the burglary."

Daniel and Bulmer also deny conspiracy to commit burglary and a count of aggravated burglary relating to a separate incident against a different victim, Barry Clark.

Daniel is also charged with two counts of fraud by false representation and English is accused of common assault against Mr Clark, which they all deny.