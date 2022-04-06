BILLY JACKSON MANSLAUGHTER TRIAL: OAP suffered fatal cardiac arrest minutes after intruders entered his home

William Jackson, also known as Billy, died at the Sunderland Royal Hospital last September after he was "deliberately targeted" by the burglars.

The court heard that Jackson, 71, suffered from pre-existing health problems and was found unconscious by his neighbour after the commotion.

David Bulmer, 20, of Bramston Way, and Sarah Daniel, 33, of Waterloo Walk, both Washington, both deny manslaughter and are being tried by a jury at Newcastle Crown Court.

Billy Jackson.

The pair also deny conspiracy to commit burglary and a count of aggravated burglary relating to a separate incident against a different victim, Barry Clark.

Daniel is also charged with two counts of fraud by false representation.

Leanne English, also of Waterloo Walk, denies conspiracy to commit burglary against Mr Jackson and a separate charge of common assault against Mr Clark.

Prosecutor Jamie Hill QC told jurors it is accepted only Bulmer and Daniel entered Mr Jackson's home but English was involved in the planning process and aftermath, therefore was part of the burglary but not the manslaughter.

Mr Hill said: "Mr Jackson was 71 years of age and lived in the Concord area of Washington at Hertburn Gardens.

"He had a number of health issues, not least an advanced heart condition. He had diabetes and issues with mobility.

"Although he lived alone, he had a partner called Linda Ord and she would visit him daily.

"Mr Jackson was quite well known in the area, he sold tobacco and cigarettes from his flat.

"Because of this we say he came to the attention of the three accused and it's because of that he was targeted."

Jurors heard that around 10.30pm on September 24, Mr Jackson switched his lights off after his partner had left, but shortly afterwards Bulmer and Daniel gained access.

Mr Hill continued: "We know all three of them left Waterloo Walk to the direction of Mr Jackson's home.

"All three of them made their way to the flat but the evidence suggests that Bulmer and Daniel entered the flat.

"As to what happened precisely in the flat only Bulmer and Daniel know as sadly Mr Jackson is no longer with us. He suffered a heart attack as the defendants left and he died a number of hours later in hospital."

Mr Hill told the court that it was Mr Jackson's neighbour's dog who raised the alarm as he began barking.

After going to investigate the neighbour noticed two figures leaving the flat with their faces hidden.

A foot chase began before the neighbour retreated back to Mr Jackson's flat where he found him unresponsive.

Mr Hill added: "He (the neighbour) said he found him slumped on the kitchen floor and unconscious.

"He had suffered a cardiac arrest, he called 999.

"Eventually paramedics arrived and they managed to keep Mr Jackson alive until they reached the Sunderland Royal.

"He died in the early hours of the next morning after a series of further cardiac arrests."

Jurors heard in the days that followed the defendants were involved in selling tobacco and cigarettes taken from Mr Jackson's flat.

Mr Hill told jurors that it was the prosecution's case that the pensioner died because he was subjected to "that stressful ordeal".

Mr Hill said: "He died because of the stress caused by being the victim of the burglary."

The separate charges against Daniel and English, 39, who are partners, relate to offences they committed against their neighbour Barry Clark.

The court heard that the pair had originally befriended the man, who lived alone after he relocated to the region.

Mr Hill said that on on the evening of September 17, days before Mr Jackson was targeted, Bulmer and Daniel attended Mr Clark's address where they took cash, a mobile phone and a bank card whilst armed with a baseball bat which they used to strike him on the leg.

The common assault charge against English allegedly occurred a few months prior, on June 18, after she held up Mr Clark's arm in a nearby underpass while Daniel stole his bank card, jurors heard.

She later used a card to withdraw £290 from a cash machine across two separate occasions, the court was told.

Mr Clark is due to give evidence in the coming days.