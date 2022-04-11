BILLY JACKSON MANSLAUGHTER TRIAL: Neighbour of OAP who died of heart attack after break-in tells court how he chased after suspects

Billy Jackson died at the Sunderland Royal Hospital last September after he was "deliberately targeted" by burglars who allegedly stole tobacco.

Newcastle Crown Court heard the 71-year-old, who suffered from heart disease, was found unconscious after the commotion at his home on Hertburn Gardens in Washington.

David Bulmer, 20, of Bramston Way, and Sarah Daniel, 33, of Waterloo Walk, both Washington, both deny manslaughter and are being tried by a jury at Newcastle Crown Court.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Billy Jackson.

The pair also deny conspiracy to commit burglary and a count of aggravated burglary relating to a separate incident against a different victim, Barry Clark.

Daniel is also charged with two counts of fraud by false representation.

Leanne English, 39, also of Waterloo Walk, denies conspiracy to commit burglary against Mr Jackson and a separate charge of common assault against Mr Clark.

Today, jurors heard from Mr Jackson's neighbour of ten years, Derek Davidson, who was alerted to a commotion by his dog.

Mr Davidson said: "I was on my own with my dog, I was sitting watching TV.

"The dog was going crazy barking.

"It indicates normally there's a loud noise and something has startled the dog.

"It was a quiet night and something really startled him.

"The dog started going up and down the stairs. I assumed there might be somebody outside so I went downstairs."

The court then heard that after an initial check outside Mr Davidson couldn't find anything, but as he closed his door he heard a voice.

"I could hear a male's voice and Billy's TV and a few noises like a chair being moved and something like that coming from Billy's kitchen," he said.

"It was definitely not Billy's voice.

"I heard Billy's door open.

"At first I didn't know, I just saw two figures coming out of the property.

"The faces were covered up with what looked like scarves.

"I said, 'what are you up to?' They just ran."

Jurors were told that the defendants were carrying a black bin liner bag as they made off, before the male shouted to Mr Davidson: "I'll machete you."

Mr Davidson continued: "I chased them. I heard the male shout 'Give me the bag'.

"I got fairly close to them. The male was getting ahead, the other one was female.

"I was panting so I stopped and then they also stopped."

The court heard that when he returned to Mr Jackson's flat, he noticed he wasn't in his usual position in the kitchen where he regularly sat.

He added: "I was expecting to see Billy sitting in his kitchen but I couldn't see him so I looked to see if he was in the bedroom.

"He wasn't there then I noticed his legs behind the kitchen table on the floor. I dialled 999."

Mr Jackson was unresponsive but kept alive by paramedics, before he later died in hospital after a series of cardiac arrests.

The prosecution claim that he suffered the initial heart attack at his home due to the immediate stress he sustained at being broken into.

It is their case that while English did not enter the property, she was part of the overall plan and therefore faces the conspiracy to commit burglary charge but not manslaughter.

Daniel is also charged with two counts of fraud by false representation after she allegedly stole Mr Clark's bank card on a separate occasion from him in an underpass in Washington, which she used to withdraw cash.

The common assault charge against English is said to have occurred a few months prior, on June 18, after she held up Mr Clark's arm in a nearby underpass while Daniel stole his bank card, jurors heard.