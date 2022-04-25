BILLY JACKSON MANSLAUGHTER TRIAL: Man accused of burgling OAP's home denies using violence or bragging about it

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

William Jackson, also known as Billy, passed away at the Sunderland Royal Hospital last September after he was "deliberately targeted" by burglars, it is claimed.

Newcastle Crown Court has heard Mr Jackson, 71, suffered from pre-existing health problems and was found unconscious by his neighbour after the break-in.

He died in hospital in the early hours of the following morning.

The trial is being heard at Newcastle Crown Court.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Bulmer, 20, of Bramston Way in Washington, and Sarah Daniel, 33, of Waterloo Walk, also Washington, both deny manslaughter and are being tried by a jury at Newcastle Crown Court.

Leanne English, 39, also of Waterloo Walk, denies conspiracy to commit burglary against Mr Jackson.

Prosecutor Jamie Hill QC has told jurors it is accepted only Bulmer and Daniel entered Mr Jackson's home but English was involved in the planning process and aftermath, therefore was part of the burglary but not the manslaughter.

English has told jurors from the witness box last week that Bulmer had been "bragging" about being involved in the raid and what he had done to Mr Jackson.

Billy Jackson.

She said Bulmer had been "going around telling everyone he had put his hand over his mouth" and had also "put a sock in his mouth" but was constantly changing his story.

However, Bulmer's barrister Christopher Tehrani QC accused English of lying and being prepared to "do anything" to save her partner Daniel from being convicted over the death.

From the witness box today, Bulmer admitted he went to the house with the women so Daniel could sell stolen goods to the pensioner.

But he denied doing any harm to Mr Jackson.

Mr Tehrani asked Bulmer if there was any truth in what was said about his confession to grabbing Mr Jackson or putting a sock in his mouth.

Bulmer replied: "No, there's not."

Bulmer told jurors: "Why would I brag about that when I haven't done it?

"It's an old man, why would I do that, you wouldn't do that would you?"

Bulmer said he and both women had gone into Mr Jackson's house so that Daniel could sell him stolen goods.

He said English left the property first, followed by him and then Daniel, who was involved in negotiating the sale.

Daniel has told jurors last week she went to Mr Jackson's house that night to sell him stolen goods and Bulmer went in with her while English waited nearby.

Daniel said while at the house Bulmer "grabbed" a bag of 'tabs and baccy' belonging to Mr Jackson, who looked "wary and scared" before she apologised andthey left.

Daniel and Bulmer also deny conspiracy to commit burglary and a count of aggravated burglary relating to a separate incident against a different victim, Barry Clark.

Daniel is also charged with two counts of fraud by false representation and English is accused of common assault against Mr Clark, which they all deny.