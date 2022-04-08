BILLY JACKSON MANSLAUGHTER TRIAL: Jurors shown CCTV of moments before break-in at OAP's house

Billy Jackson passed away in hospital from a series of cardiac arrests after he was "deliberately targeted" by burglars on September 24 last year, NewcastleCrown Court heard.

The court was told Jackson suffered from pre-existing health problems and was found unconscious by his neighbour at his home on Hertburn Gardens, in Washington, after the commotion.

David Bulmer, 20, of Bramston Way, and Sarah Daniel, 33, of Waterloo Walk, both Washington, both deny manslaughter and are being tried by a jury at Newcastle Crown Court.

Billy Jackson.

The pair also deny conspiracy to commit burglary.

Leanne English, also of Waterloo Walk, also denies conspiracy to commit burglary against Mr Jackson and a separate charge of common assault against a separate victim.

The prosecution's case is that Mr Jackson suffered the initial heart attack at his home due to the immediate stress he sustained at being broken into.

On Friday, the jury watched video clips showing the movement of the defendants as they left Waterloo Walk and made their way on foot to Hertburn Gardens.

The CCTV showed them make their way through Woodland Terrace before passing a local gardeners club.

Prosecutor Jamie Hill QC told the court: "CCTV at Waterloo Walk shows Mr Bulmer, Ms English and Ms Daniel look through corridors and landings within Waterloo Walk making their way towards the exit.

"As they leave Daniel appears to have forgotten something, runs back towards the way they came, leaving Ms English and Mr Bulmer.

"Sarah Daniel returns a short time later with a large brown shopping bag."

The court heard that they then made their way towards Mr Jackson's street.

Mr Hill added: "Leanne English, Sarah Daniel and Daniel Bulmer (are) walking along Hertburn Gardens and there's suggestion they now appeared to have covered their heads."

Jurors also watched footage of the moments after Bulmer and Daniel allegedly exited Mr Jackson's home before later returning to Waterloo Walk.

Just before 11pm, CCTV showed two ambulances arrive at the scene after Mr Jackson's neighbour had called 999.

Paramedics were able to keep him alive until they got to hospital where he sadly passed away.

It is alleged that Bulmer and Daniel entered his flat to steal tobacco and cigarettes which they made off with.

The court heard that whilst English, 39, didn't enter the property herself, she was part of the overall plan and therefore faces the conspiracy to commit burglary charge but not manslaughter.

Bulmer and Daniel also deny a count of aggravated burglary relating to a separate incident against a different victim, Barry Clark.

Daniel is also charged with two counts of fraud by false representation after she allegedly stole Mr Clark's bank card on a separate occasion from him inan underpass in Washington, which she used to withdraw cash.

The common assault charge against English is said to have occurred on June 18, after she held up Mr Clark's arm in a nearby underpass while Daniel stole his bank card, jurors heard.