Billy Charlton to face retrial over race hate allegations

A speaker accused of stirring up racial hatred at rallies will face a retrial, prosecutors have said.

Last month a jury failed to agree verdicts on five counts that 54-year-old Billy Charlton faced following speeches he made in Sunderland about immigrants.

The jury cleared Charlton of one count of inciting racial hatred following the trial at Newcastle Crown Court.

The prosecution has now asked for Charlton to be retried on the outstanding five counts and a two or three-week hearing will take place in September at Newcastle Crown Court.

Judge Simon Batiste, sitting in Teesside, told Charlton via a video link to Newcastle that he could have bail ahead of the trial.