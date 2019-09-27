Billy Charlton jailed for 21 months for stirring up racial hatred during Sunderland marches

A protester who stirred up racial hatred during a series of city centre marches has been told he is a "manipulator and bully" and locked up for 21 months.

By Karon Kelly
Friday, 27th September 2019, 11:44 am
Updated Friday, 27th September 2019, 11:46 am
Billy Charlton

A protester who stirred up racial hatred during a series of city centre marches has been told he is a "manipulator and bully" and locked up for 21 months.

William Charlton, known as Billy, took part in and spoke at a series of organised demonstrations in Sunderland after a woman claimed she had been attacked by foreign men at a flat in the city.

Prosecutors claimed the 55-year-old's intention was "to stir people up against Muslims, Asians, black people and the police."

During a trial at Newcastle Crown Court, Charlton denied five charges of stirring up racial hatred between November 2016 and July 2017.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Jurors found him unanimously guilty on all five charges.