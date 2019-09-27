Billy Charlton jailed for 21 months for stirring up racial hatred during Sunderland marches
A protester who stirred up racial hatred during a series of city centre marches has been told he is a "manipulator and bully" and locked up for 21 months.
Friday, 27th September 2019


William Charlton, known as Billy, took part in and spoke at a series of organised demonstrations in Sunderland after a woman claimed she had been attacked by foreign men at a flat in the city.
Prosecutors claimed the 55-year-old's intention was "to stir people up against Muslims, Asians, black people and the police."
During a trial at Newcastle Crown Court, Charlton denied five charges of stirring up racial hatred between November 2016 and July 2017.
Jurors found him unanimously guilty on all five charges.