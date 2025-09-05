A DWP worker who claimed almost £20,000 in handouts for serious mobility problems was caught working out at the gym, walking his dog every day and strolling barefoot along the sand.

Personal Independence Payment decision maker Clifford Redman claimed he suffered severe health and confidence issues which left him needing help with simple tasks such as washing and dressing.

The case was heard at Newcastle Crown Court. | Google Maps

But Newcastle Crown Court heard during a surveillance operation an undercover agent filmed him going to the gym, taking long walks alone and even lifting furniture from a car boot.

Redman, 57, had posted show-off pictures to Facebook, where he walked barefoot on soft sand at the beach and bent over with ease to put his shoes and leg brace back on.

When confronted with the footage revealing his levels of fitness, Redman said he has "bad days and good days", claimed he was "shocked" by what he saw and attributed his health improvements to the gym.

Prosecutor Graham O'Sullivan told the court Redman worked for the DWP as a Personal Independent Payment (PIP) decision maker, a position he has since lost.

Mr O'Sullivan said: "As such he had a highly developed knowledge of the system of claiming and entitlement to PIP."

The court heard Redman made a legitimate claim for PIP in July 2017, which was upgraded in 2019 because he disagreed with the original, standard level award.

The ailments complained of included spinal arthritis, paralysis of his left foot, diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, tennis elbow and frozen shoulder.

Other problems were right knee arthritis and extreme pain condition fibromyalgia, as well as an inability to mix socially, low mood and poor confidence.

He claimed he needed help with walking, washing, using the toilet, undressing and cooking.

Mr O'Sullivan said Redman's claim became dishonest in March 2020 when his condition improved - but he failed to notify the DWP.

A covert investigation started and surveillance was conducted on 17 occasions between August 1 and August 24, 2022.

Mr O'Sullivan said: "The defendant was observed during the surveillance leaving his property, quite often seen out alone.

"On other occasions he was accompanied by a male but there were no concessions being made to the defendant on the grounds of his reduced mobility.

"He was observed walking distances of up to three miles, walking his dog on a daily basis without apparent effort and on occasion carrying his dog.

"He regularly was seen walking for periods of over an hour, walking up inclines, attending the gym on a regular basis, sometimes for an hour and even going to the gym within half an hour of his return from dog walking."

Mr O'Sullivan said over the period from February 29 2020 - March 20 2020 and August 5 2020 and August 18 2020 Redman made 22 visits to the gym.

The prosecutor added: "He was seen during the course of the surveillance lifting furniture from a car boot and carrying it.

"He was seen wearing a leg brace just below the knee but never seen by the operative to use any walking aid and never seen to make use of hand rails when available.

"It was evident to the surveillance officers there really was no evidence of him experiencing pain or discomfort when walking."

Mr O'Sullivan said further evidence came from Redman's own Facebook page, which contained pictures of him at the beach, walking on the sand unaided and bending down to put on his shoes and leg brace with ease.

He added: "He undertook a range of activities in summary, which on the basis of his submissions to the department he should not have and could not have done."

Redman, of Whitburn Terrace, Sunderland, pleaded guilty to a charge of dishonestly failing to notify a change of circumstances affecting entitlement to benefit, from March 2020 and February 2023.

Jamie Adams, defending, said Redman has been under enormous stress with physical and mental health problems and was diagnosed with a serious condition after he pleaded guilty.

Redman has paid some of the £19,246 overpayment back to the DWP and has vowed to repay the balance.

Miss Recorder Caroline Sellars sentenced Redman, who has never been in trouble before, to a 12 month community order with rehabilitation and alcohol treatment requirements.

The recorder said alcohol use has likely exacerbated Redman's mental health and acknowledged he now has serious physical health challenges.

Recorder Sellars added: "This is made more remarkable given you were an employee of the DWP for quite some time.

"As an employee for the DWP, and shockingly given you had the role as a decision maker in PIP payments, you clearly had a high level of knowledge of what was required by applicants from that benefit, what information was required and the need to notify any change."