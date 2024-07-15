Beer thief handed over bread, but made off with the rest, after being spotted

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A cash-strapped offender who pinched from an Easington Lane outlet found himself hung out to dry when he targeted it a second time.

Ex-jailbird Ethan Watson, 22, of Bradley Terrace, first made off with an £11.99 crate of beer from the community’s Premier store on Friday, April 5.

But he was blocked from an easy exit when he returned to take washing products on Saturday, June 29, South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court heard.

Watson handed back a loaf of bread when challenged by staff but still made off with £19.98 of cleaning items, prosecutor Gurjot Kaur said.

He was later identified and arrested, spending over two days in custody ahead of his appearance in the dock.

Magistrates ordered him to pay full compensation to the retailer after he pleaded guilty to two counts of theft from a shop.

Ms Kaur told the hearing: “The defendant targeted the same store. He took a crate of alcohol, and then laundry products.

“He handed back a loaf of bread when he was challenged, he gave the loaf back but made off with the laundry products.

“He has five previous convictions from 14 offences and was last before the courts in June last year for a number of burglaries for which he was jailed for 12 months.”

David Forrester, defending, said Watson had spent time in custody between his arrest on Friday, July 5, and being brought to court.

Mr Forrester told magistrates: “What I invite your worships to do is deal with this by way of a compensation order.

“He tells me that he was out of money and stole a crate of alcohol and two months later, washing products.”

Magistrates told Watson they recognised he had spent a substantial period in custody awaiting his day in court.

They ordered him to pay £31.97 in compensation to Premier stores. There were no court costs.