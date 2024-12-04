Barred thief jailed after returning to steal from Sunderland supermarket

A serial thief barred from every Morrisons store in the land has been jailed for returning to pinch goods from the retailer in Sunderland.

Anthony Parkin, 39, is starting 26 weeks behind bars for a total of 12 thefts – totalling £788 - committed against Morrisons and two other supermarkets.

Included in his sentence was a concurrent 12-week jail term for breaching the court-ordered Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) no entry ban three times.

Parkin, of Bodiam Road, Castletown, also committed his offences while on licence from prison for a series of other thefts this year.

He was jailed for 44 weeks in August but was back on the streets in time to commit his latest crimes between Sunday, October 27, and Wednesday, November 27.

District Judge Zoe Passfield told him: “These offences are more serious because you are on licence and in breach of a Criminal Behaviour Order.”

Prosecutor Bushra Begum told South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court: “He’s gone into these shops, selected items and left without offering payment.

“He was not to go into any Morrisons store at all. He’s a defendant with an extensive record of convictions.

“He has 46 previous convictions from 140 offences, 104 of which are for theft of kindred.

“The most relevant is the most recent, which was in August this year, for 22 thefts. That was a 44-week sentence, for which he is on licence.”

Parkin pinched items valued at £328 in three raids on Morrisons in Ethel Terrace, Castletown.

He also swiped £400 of goods from two Co-op outlets in four thefts from the firm’s Chiswick Square branch in and one at Mill Lane, Whitburn.

And he took £60 of stock from Aldi at an unspecified location in Sunderland.

The offender pleaded guilty to 12 counts of theft and three of breaching a CBO.

Gerry Armstrong, defending, said there was no “magic wand” to fixing Parkin’s repeated brushes with the law.

Mr Armstrong said Parkin suffered from being released from prison with no support in place, no money and nowhere to live.

He added: “He comes before the court to plead guilty, he always does. He always comes out of prison and there is nothing there.

“He has nowhere to go and is struggling because he has no accommodation. There’s no suggestion here of confrontation or violence.

“He couldn’t have attracted much more attention to himself, these were not subtle.”

Judge Passfield jailed Parkin for 26 weeks for each theft, to run concurrently, and to 12 weeks for the CBO breaches, to also run concurrently to each other and to the other sentence.