The incident happened at Southwick Police Station.

Brooklyn Gray, 20, assaulted the officer in the custody suite of Southwick police station on September 9, but caused no injury.

Gray, of Rosewood Square, Hastings Hill, did not recall the attack for reasons not revealed to magistrates in South Tyneside.

She was arrested on a suspected breach of the peace earlier on Thursday, September 9.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The court heard she later told police she must have carried out the assault if they said she had.

Prosecutor Rob Lawson said: “An officer attended an address in Sunderland and arrested Ms Gray at 9.30pm for breach of the peace.

“She was taken to Southwick and was being dealt with in custody by the female officer.

“She kicked the officer on the right hip and then again on the lower stomach with her bare feet.

“There were no injuries, there was no harm caused. It’s a low-level offence but it is aggravated by being an assault on an emergency worker.”

Gray pleaded guilty to common assault of an emergency worker.

Charlton Carr, defending, said mother-of-one Gray had reacted adversely to the situation.

He added: “Ms Gray doesn’t have any recollection of this happening at all, but she accepts what the police say.

“She says to the police that she couldn’t understand what had happened, only that she doesn’t react well to being touched.

“She kicked out at the officer with her bare feet. There is zero injury.

“I think if it had had an impact, the officer would have said. Ms Gray is remorseful.

“She has no previous convictions, she is a lady of good character who now has a conviction on her record.”

Magistrates fined her £120 and she must pay £85 court costs and a £34 victim surcharge.