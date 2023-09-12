Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Owner of Ottoman Barber shop in Teal Farm, Selcuk Isli, has been left “shocked and upset” after his business was broken into just two weeks after the shop was opened.

After locking the shop up yesterday evening, Selcuk, 35, first became aware that his shop may have been broken into after being notified on social media.

Ottoman Barber shop owner Selcuk Isli.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “This morning (Tuesday September 12) I received a message on Facebook from someone who lives in the area to say my door is smashed and appears to be open.

“It was a shock when I arrived this morning to find everything had been thrown on the floor and the till had been taken.

“It only had change in, but there was still around £200. The till has since been found and returned, but the money has gone.”

The damaged lock.

Selcuk already owns a barber shop in Sunderland city centre and having only opened two weeks ago, is now thinking about improving his shop’s security.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “I’ve owned my other shop for 15 years and this is the first time I have been broken into.

“I’m upset by what has happened. This is a nice area and I didn’t expect this. I had thought about fitting shutters but I didn’t think I would need them here, but maybe I do.”

Photographs taken by staff at the shop show the door’s locking mechanism appearing to be buckled and bent with drawers ransacked and products used in the shop strewn across the floor.

Drawers had been ransacked and products strewn across the floor.

Ottoman Barber’s public relations spokesman, Huseyin Cakir, said: “It’s sad that this should happen in what has been a very welcoming community. I would urge anyone who can help with investigations to contact the police.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the same evening, the adjacent Children’s Society charity shop has also reported a break-in in which “extensive damage” was caused.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “We have launched an investigation following a spate of commercial burglaries that occurred overnight in the Craggs Road area of Washington.

“Enquiries are ongoing into the break-ins and we are committed to ensuring those responsible are brought to justice.