Banned VW Golf drink-driver crashed while watching another motorist perform 'doughnuts'

Dean McLoud, 29, hit the back of a vehicle when his eye caught a driver doing doughnut spins in the car park of retailer B&Q during a motor meet event. McLoud failed to exchange details and drove to a car park nearby, a court heard. But his victim tipped off police and they quickly caught up with the offender on the evening of Sunday, October 30.

A breath test showed he was over twice the legal limit – and he was also driving his black VW Golf without insurance and while banned. Magistrates in South Tyneside heard he was caught driving with excess alcohol in 2011 and twice in 2012, and for dangerous driving that year.

Prosecutor Glenda Beck said: “Mr McLoud doesn’t hold a driving licence and is disqualified until test passed. The witness to the incident was attending a car meet in the B&Q car park and was in his Vauxhall Astra.

The case was heard at South Tyneside Magistrates Court.

“He was involved in an incident with a VW Golf, driven by Mr McLoud. Mr McLoud collided with the rear of his car, causing a small amount of damage to the bumper.

“It was then that Mr McLoud drove off to the Aldi car park which was close by. Police were dealing with another incident at the B&Q car park and were approached by the Astra driver.”

Mrs Beck said officers located McLoud, then of Sunderland but now of Tenth Avenue, Blyth, Northumberland, talking to a group of men at Aldi and he admitted to being the driver who had crashed. A breath test showed 77mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 35mcg. McLoud pleaded guilty to drink driving, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.

Nick Moore, defending, said: “He did roll into the back of the car. He and the other driver were watching someone doing doughnuts. It was minor damage and there was more damage to his car. He accepts he has a significant driving history.”

