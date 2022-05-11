Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anthony Mallin’s crime came to light when a vehicle smashed into her motor after he parked it outside the fast-food outlet on Sunday, April 17.

Dad-of-three Mallin, 40, of Grosvenor Street, Southwick, was put behind bars for eight weeks by a judge at South Tyneside Magistrates Court.

District Judge Zoe Passfield told Mallin his offending had been “a blatant disregard of a court order”.

South Tyneside Magistrates Court.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She added: “On April 17, you knew perfectly well that you were disqualified from driving, and having already done it, you do it again.”

And Judge Passfield warned him of his conduct post-release, adding: “If you drive while banned, you will go back to jail.”

Mallin was banned in his absence under the totting up process at Gateshead Magistrates’ Court in November.

Court correspondence was sent to a previous address, meaning he kept on motoring unaware of his disqualification.

Prosecutor Marc Atkins said Mallin was pulled over by police as he drove a Mercedes in Jesmond Dene Road, Jesmond, Newcastle, on Friday, December 31.

Onboard police vehicle computer checks had flagged him as not being the vehicle’s registered keeper.

Mallin was charged with driving while disqualified and driving without insurance – and with the court case pending, reoffended in April.

Mr Atkins said: “He had been at his partner’s house, and she was upstairs and fell asleep.

“He took her vehicle to go to a takeaway for food. He was disqualified and did not have insurance.

“While parked outside the takeaway, another car lost control and hit his.”

Unemployed plasterer Mallin pleaded guilty to two counts each of driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.

He also admitted a charge of taking his partner’s Renault Clio without her consent.

A Probation Service report read to the court said Mallin accepted he had been “stupid” and knew he should not have driven.

It also said he was under no illusion he could be jailed for his crimes.

Gerry Armstrong, defending, told Judge Passfield: “I would ask you to take into account his cooperation with the police and that when the car was crashed, he stayed at the scene. He could have made away.

“This need not be an immediate term of imprisonment.”

Judge Passfield jailed Mallin for eight weeks for driving while disqualified in April, and to four weeks for taking the Renault without consent, to run concurrently.

There was no separate penalty for the other offences, and he was disqualified from driving for 13 months, to start upon his release from prison.

He must pay a £128 victim surcharge.