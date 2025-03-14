National World

A banned Sunderland driver gave a false name to police when he found himself in a fix after being asked to move a car obstructing a highway, a court heard.

Abul Hasnat, 43, of Hurstwood Road, High Barnes, did as he was told and shifted his brother’s BMW 318 just 30m in Holmeside at 5pm on Friday, January 17.

But another officer on patrol around a corner spotted him at the wheel and asked to see his driving documents.

Hasnat panicked when questioned and claimed his name was Abdul Tahir, magistrates in South Tyneside were told.

He only came clean when ordered to prove his identity by accessing a Facebook account he said was his.

In fact, it revealed the details of the man he claimed to be, prosecutor Paul Coulson said.

Mr Coulson added: “An officer conducted a compliance stop of a BMW. The driver identified himself as Abdul Tahir.

“The officer conducted a check as to the driving licence status of the male but there was no document.

“The defendant maintained they were the correct details and that he had a provisional licence.

“He said he had identification in his shop and letters that would show it. The police officer attended the shop.

“Mr Hasnat provided letters, but none contained his name and correct details.

“The officer asked to see his Facebook page, as he could see he had a mobile phone and the Facebook app.

“When he showed the officer the Facebook page, it showed details of Mr Hasnat and not Abdul Tahir.

“Checks then showed that he was a disqualified driver.”

Hasnat, who was banned for two years under totting last August, pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified, obstructing an officer and driving without insurance.

Angus Westgarth, defending, said: “His brother had parked the car outside the shop.

“Officers on cycles approached and told him the car was causing an obstruction.

“His brother and his wife were out, and he could not contact them. He moved the vehicle only about 30m.

“Police were waiting for him. He panicked and gave false details.”

Magistrates adjourned the case for reports and granted Hasnat unconditional bail to be sentenced at the same court on Tuesday, May 6.