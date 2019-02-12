Banned Sunderland driver caused Christmas Day road chaos in police pursuit

A banned driver who caused Christmas day road chaos when he sparked a police pursuit has been put behind bars.

Dylan Robinson, 25, was left with no front tyre after repeatedly hitting a curb at speed but still refused to stop for police during the eight-and-a-half minute chase on the early evening of December 25 last year.

Prosecutor Jessica Slaughter told Newcastle Crown Court: "An officer described, as they travelled through housing estates, seeing children playing on bikes.

"Numerous families were walking around the streets.

"He continued to drive, in 40 and 30 zones, with no front tyre."

Robinson, of Ashkirk, Sunderland, admitted dangerous driving, driving while disqualified and having no insurance.

Mr Recorder Paul Reid sentenced him to eight months behind bars with a two year road ban.

The judge told him: "The trouble is, children playing with Christmas presents and the like, would expect it to be quiet.

"They would not expect their residential road would be suddenly disturbed by you, driving the car appallingly badly, pursued by the police."

Vic Laffey, defending, said traffic on the roads was light and nobody was hurt.

Mr Laffey added: "He had friends at the house on Christmas Day and was giving them a lift home.

"As people do, when police cotton on to what is going on, they dig a deeper hole for themselves than they are already in and tried to get away."

Mr Laffey said Robinson, who has a partner and child, had got the car with the intention of getting back on the roads legally but added "temptation was just too much".