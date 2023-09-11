Banned Sunderland driver caught behind the wheel while taking dog for final farewell

Watch more videos on Shots!

A man serving a ban for dangerous driving was collared at the wheel after taking his dog to a vet to be put down.

Lee Sloan, 39, was seen by police as he drove a VW Passat in Ripon Street, Roker, Sunderland, at 3.50pm on Thursday, February 23.

Sloan, of Chestnut Crescent, Marley Pots, told officers he had tried but failed to source alternative transport, magistrates in South Tyneside heard.

His solicitor insisted Sloan had tried to get a friend to drive and had phoned for a taxi but been refused a lift because his pet was so poorly.

Prosecutor Paul Doney said: “An officer states that at 3.50pm he was driving along Ripon Street when he noticed a VW Passat driving a short distance ahead.

“The vehicle was showing as being uninsured. The officer activated his lights and sirens, and the defendant’s vehicle stopped.

“He spoke to the defendant, and checks showed he was disqualified until test past.

“He made full admissions to the offence. His last conviction was in 2016 and that was his ban for dangerous driving.”

Sloan pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.

He is disqualified from the roads until he sits an extended driving test, which he has yet to do.

Alastair Naismith, defending, said: “Mr Sloan was stopped by the police on the way back from the vet where he had just had his dog put down.

“He was interviewed at the roadside and provided full admissions.

“It was his friend’s car, but he couldn’t get his friend to drive. He also wasn’t allowed in a taxi due to the condition of his dog.

“He felt that he had no choice but to drive. He hasn’t passed a driving test since his conviction at crown court in 2016.

“There was no evidence of bad driving or any suggestion that he’s driven any distance.”