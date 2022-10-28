Magistrates told repeat roads' offender Lee Markham, 46, they had considered putting him behind bars for his latest driving crime. But they backtracked after hearing Markham, of Blind Lane, Silksworth, suffered poor health and was prone to commit acts detrimental to himself.

A hearing in South Tyneside was told he was banned for two years in July 2019 under the totting up procedure. And a three-year disqualification followed in December last year for driving without due care and attention, without insurance and without a licence. His latest offence, committed on April 27, came when he borrowed a car to pick up a friend, having told the owner that he was roads’ legal.

Prosecutor Paul Anderson said Markham was snapped speeding by a roadside camera and had to admit to police he had been driving. Mr Anderson added: “It’s as simple as it sounds. He’s not stopped at the time but a Section 172 is sent. It asked for the driver details.

The case was heard at South Tyneside Magistrates Court.

“He admitted that he was the driver, and also said that he was disqualified from driving, which no-one had picked up on at the time. He almost assisted with being prosecuted to the full extent. His driving history isn’t particularly brilliant.”

Markham pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified and driving without a licence.

Gerry Armstrong, defending, confirmed Markham’s poor health condition, saying: “He doesn’t look a well man.”

Of the driving offence, he added: “It was a speed camera. He gets flashed, and the person whose car he had borrowed gets the Section 172. The owner asked Mr Markham about it and he said it was him. He says that he’s been an idiot.”

The Probation Service, in a report about Markham’s offending read to the court, described him as committing acts of “self-sabotage”. Magistrates banned Markham from driving for six months, which extends his current ban to two-and-a-half years. They also handed him a 12-month community order, with 15 rehabilitation days, and he must pay a £95 victim surcharge.