Banned Sunderland danger driver jailed after being caught at the wheel twice inside a month

Kevin Sayers, 36, shouted abuse at a judge when imprisonment became apparent and was ordered away in handcuffs before full sentence was pronounced

Sayers, of Hendon Burn Avenue, Hendon, later returned from the cells at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court to apologise to District Judge Natalie Wortley.

He was caught driving a Vauxhall Corsa uninsured and while disqualified by police in Trimdon Street, Millfield, Sunderland, on Sunday, April 10.

Kevin Sayers.

And he repeated both offences on Tuesday, May 3, when he was seen at the wheel of the same car on the A186 West Road in Newcastle.

Jailing him for a total of 14 weeks, Judge Wortley said he had made his crimes more serious by making money from taking to the roads.

Prosecutor Glenda Beck said: “At 6pm on April 10, a police officer saw him driving on Ryhope Road.

“Checks showed the car may have been being used by a disqualified driver. The vehicle was followed into Trimdon Street.

“At 7.04pm on May 3, police on patrol in the west end of Newcastle had cause to stop a Vauxhall Corsa.

“They spoke to Mr Sayers, who admitted to only being a provisional licence holder. Enquiries showed he was disqualified.”

Sayers pleaded guilty to two charges each of driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.

The court heard he was jailed for 12 weeks and banned from driving for 39 months in September 2020 for dangerous driving.

It was also said he has other convictions for driving while disqualified, as well as for violence.

Jason Smith, defending, admitted imprisonment was inevitable but urged Judge Wortley to suspend it.

He said Sayers had tried to turn his life of serious offending around but was blocked from gaining work due to his criminal record.

Mr Smith added: “It led to the unenviable situation of trying to find employment by hook or by crook.”

Sayers was jailed for eight weeks for the first drive ban charge and six weeks for the second, to run consecutively.