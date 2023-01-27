Banned driver who used mother's maiden name to get insurance is jailed

Repeat offender Kieran Doran, 25, told them his surname was Vaisey – and gave the same details to police when stopped driving on the Tyne Bridge.

But officers who pulled over Doran, of Sulgrave Road, Sulgrave, as he drove into Newcastle, were not to be fooled, a court heard.

Their checks on Wednesday, August 31, uncovered his deception and showed he was a disqualified driver, prosecutor Paul Anderson said.

Kieran Doran.

He also revealed Doran was caught driving while banned a second time, at a petrol station in Ropery Lane, Chester-le-Street, on Wednesday, November 2.

Doran, a warehouse worker, was handed a 30-month prison term and a fresh driving ban which will keep him off the roads until March 2026.

Mr Anderson said: “On August 31, the defendant was stopped when police saw a Vauxhall Vectra on the Tyne Bridge.

“Checks revealed it was insured to a Keiran Vaisey, and these details were provided to police.

“Further checks were conducted which showed there was no driving licence. He said he had never applied for one.

“He confirmed he had no licence and said he was insured but checks showed he was not and that he was Keiran Doran.

“He probably said that because he knew that he had been disqualified on December 16 by this court.

“To get insurance, he had provided a false name and address and that he had no prior convictions.

“The insurance company said if it was known he was a disqualified driver, he would never have got insurance. That’s the fraud.”

Mr Anderson added: “There was also a drive while disqualified from November last year.

“He was seen driving into an Esso garage forecourt at Chester-le-Street.

“He stopped before one of the pumps and then moved to the pump. He was seen by the police.”

Doran pleaded guilty to charges of fraud by false representation at Washington on Wednesday, August 3, and Tuesday, August 17.

He also admitted driving while disqualified and obstructing police on August 31 and driving while disqualified on November 2.

The court heard he had twice been jailed for previous motoring offences, which included driving while disqualified and without insurance.

Nick Moore, defending, admitted Doran had displayed “reckless behaviour” and “knew he ought not to be driving” – and custody was an option.

But he added: “He drove to Newcastle because he was asked to by friends who didn’t have money for a taxi to pick them up. He was stopped on the way there.

“Vaisey is his mother’s maiden name. What he did was simple and unsophisticated.

“At the time, he was buying and selling cars and had to keep them on the street. He got insurance solely to stop the vehicles being uplifted.”

Doran was jailed for 16 weeks and 14 weeks for the two charges of driving while disqualified, to run consecutively.

There were no separate penalties for the other offences, but he was jailed for two weeks for breaching a community order, to run concurrently.