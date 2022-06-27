Banned driver who got behind the wheel of Range Rover in Sunderland hit with further road ban

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Daniel Rathbone, 26, was spotted driving a Range Rover on the A690 Durham Road by police on Sunday, March 13.

Rathbone, of Sidings Place, Fencehouses, was followed into a petrol station and his driving details checked by officers.

The findings revealed he was midway through a 12-month ban, imposed under the totting up process for various minor motoring offences.

South Tyneside Magistrates Court.

At South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court, defence solicitor, Gerry Armstrong, admitted, “He’s been a very foolish man.”

But he insisted: “He’s now a wiser man than he was. He’s wiser now, the fool has gone.”

Magistrates were told Rathbone was hit with a six-month ban for motoring crimes under totting in March last year.

It was followed by the year-long disqualification for similar matters in September.

Prosecutor Lillian Yanes Hellevik said: “Officers were driving on the A690 in Sunderland at 10.30pm.

“Their attention was drawn to a Range Rover which was ahead of them.

“They followed as it pulled into a petrol station and spoke to the driver. Roadside checks showed he was disqualified.

“His disqualification was due to run until September 28 of this year.

“As a result of the disqualification, he didn’t have valid insurance. In interview, he fully admitted the offences.”

Rathbone, who has a single previous motoring conviction, pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.

Mr Armstrong said Rathbone had become confused about the terms of his disqualification, imposed at Gateshead Magistrates’ Court.

He said this was due to the number of minor motoring offences he had been accused of and family-related stress matters.

Mr Armstrong added: “I don’t think that he really recognised the seriousness of driving while disqualified and what it carries.

“There were issues on this night where he thought that he had to use a vehicle. He’s a man whose mind wasn’t as clear as it should have been that night.”

Magistrates banned Rathbone for a further six months, half of which will run alongside his existing disqualification.