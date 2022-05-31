Banned driver caught behind the wheel in Sunderland 'after son got migraine'

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mark Wright was pulled over by the police on the A690 in East Rainton, Sunderland, on March 10, with his son as a passenger.

Newcastle Crown Court heard the 49-year-old dad, of Grafton Street, Sunderland, immediately confessed he was banned and pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified on the basis he had to take over the driving when his son got a migraine.

Wright has four previous convictions for driving while disqualified and was on a suspended prison sentence for communications offences at the time.

Liam O'Brien, defending, told the court: "He has an adult son, who is in his 20s.

"He had been in the car with his son, who is insured and able to drive. His son had a migraine when they were out together and he had driven the vehicle back, that is the defendant's explanation."

Miss Recorder Felicity Davies sentenced Wright to a community order for 12 months with 200 hours unpaid work.

The judge said: "You have four previous convictions for the offence of driving while disqualified.

"However, I am told that the mitigating circumstances of the offence are that the passenger you had was your adult son who had been driving quite lawfully but he got a migraine so you took over."