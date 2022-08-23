Banned danger driver jailed after seven-mile police chase at up to 80mph in Audi A3 with deflated tyres

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stuart Trotter had persisted in his bid to get away from officers even after a stinger device they deployed damaged the tyres of the Audi A3 he was driving.

Newcastle Crown Court heard after the 15-minute pursuit Trotter drove down an embankment then tried and failed to flee on foot.

Prosecutor Jessica Slaughter told the court Trotter had been spotted by police driving at excessive speed on Dairy Lane in Houghton, Sunderland, in the early hours of the morning last July 7.

Stuart Trotter.

Miss Slaughter said officers activated blue lights and sirens to stop Trotter but he continued driving and reached 80mph in a 30mph zone.

Miss Slaughter added: "Police had to make use of a stinger and deflated the tyres on the Audi.

"Despite it being in an unfit state to be driven, he continued to drive it."

Miss Slaughter said the chase was "seven miles over 15 minutes."

The court heard Trotter drove off-road on the A193, down an embankment and continued to try and get away but was caught.

Trotter, 43, of Pinewood Avenue, Harraton, Washington, admitted dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, failing to provide a specimen and having no insurance.

The court heard he has 93 previous convictions, including two for dangerous driving and is banned from the roads until he passes an extended driving test.

Susannah Proctor, defending, said Trotter was in "self destruct mode" at the time and it was a "stupid and spontaneous offence".

Miss Proctor added: "He saw the police and panicked, he should have pulled over."

Mr Recorder Jonathan Sandiford QC sentenced him to 18 months behind bars with a three-year road ban after his release.