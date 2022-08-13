Banned and uninsured Sunderland driver given jail warning by judge

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scott Greener, 33, was given the warning after admitting to driving while subject to a ban imposed for repeatedly motoring without insurance.

Greener, of Appleby Square, Farringdon, was caught at the wheel of a Mercedes van in city centre Bridge Street at teatime on Friday, July 15.

At the time, he was serving a 12-month disqualification, imposed last November for no insurance offences under the totting up process.

He was issued the jail warning by District Judge Zoe Passfield after he pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified and without insurance.

At South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court, she told him: “If you do it again, you can expect to go to prison.

“Drive while disqualified again and you can be in no doubt what will happen.”

Prosecutor Clare Irving told the hearing: “He was disqualified on November 11 last year for a period of 12 months.

“This gentleman is seen driving at about 3.50pm. He’s driving a Mercedes van when an officer stops him.

“He stops him because he is aware of something to do with the van.

“The defendant tells him that he’s not allowed to drive and that he doesn’t have a licence.

“He is cautioned and arrested and taken to a police station where he gives full and frank admissions in interview.

“There are other road traffic matters previously but they go back to 2013. This offence is lower culpability and lesser harm.”

Gerry Armstrong, defending, confirmed Greener had been banned for repeat motoring insurance breaches.

He told the hearing: “The offences speak for themselves. He was doing someone a favour and was stopped.

“He told the officer straight away and said, ‘Sorry, I shouldn’t have been doing it’.

“He needs to get a provisional licence and take a test. He can’t do any more than apologise for his stupidity.”

Judge Passfield banned Greener from driving for nine months, in effect extending his ban by six months.