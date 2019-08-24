'Banksy' inspired graffiti spotted in Sunderland labelling Boris Johnson as a 'tyrant'
Graffiti in the style of Banksy has been spotted in Fulwell which labels Prime Minister Boris Johnson as a 'tyrant.'
The anonymous street artist, vandal, political activist, and film director, Banksy, is known for his satirical street-art and dark humoured graffiti and the latest graffiti spotted in Sunderland has sparked comparisons with the infamous artist.
The piece imitates Banksy's style and satire.
The graffiti has been spotted in near the seating area at the end of South Bents Avenue.
It is black and white shows Boris with the word 'tyrant' sprayed underneath.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The i newsletter cut through the noise
Local councillors have been made aware of the graffitti.
Coun James Doyle who serves the Fulwell ward said: "I must say, I haven't seen it but I'd say I think it is important to recognise that we have a great tradition of political satire so we tend to give a wide birth. However, it is graffiti so it is not what people want to see in this community.
"I wouldn't describe Boris as a tyrant in any way and this is clearly vandalism so it should be removed.
"Tyrant is a load of nonsense. He is an elected politician following with the public's demands."
This isn't the first time that political street art has been spotted in the city. In March of 2019, the slogan "No Brexit? No council tax! 29/3" was spotted written several feet high in white paint on walls across the Eden Vale and Durham Road area.