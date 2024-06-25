Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A banking fraud manager almost hit a pedestrian when he sped away from the police during a spate of offending while struggling with his mental health but too "old fashioned" to get help.

Michael Roberts. Picture c/o Northumbria Police. | Michael Roberts. Picture c/o Northumbria Police.

Michael Roberts drove dangerously on November 23 last year and reached speeds of 67mph in a 20mph zone in Sunderland.

Newcastle Crown Court heard a pedestrian had to "jump out of the way to avoid being hit" during Roberts' bid to get away from officers, who were trying to pull him over.

Just days later, on December 3, police spotted Roberts driving "erratically" and he refused to give a breath specimen before becoming verbally abusive.

On December 28 police were called to a takeaway where Roberts was "intoxicated and arguing" before he walked over to his car and got into the passenger seat.

He once again refused to provide a specimen and resisted officers to the stage they had to use incapacitant spray.

Roberts, 30, of Park Hurst Road, Sunderland, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, two charges of failing to provide a specimen and one of resisting a police constable.

The court heard Roberts had been suffering mental health difficulties but was reluctant to get help due to his "old fashioned ideas", particularly about men having struggles.

Mr Recorder Nathan Moxon said Roberts mental health problems were acute at the time and and had "some but limited" affect on his culpability.

The recorder added: "Mental health is not something to be ashamed of. It is correct to describe your attitude as old fashioned and perhaps a male attitude.

"It is no more to be ashamed of than any other medical condition.

"Males don't need to be ashamed about their mental health. Please engage with the assistance you require."

Roberts, who has now engaged with professionals who can help him, was sentenced to nine months, suspended for 18 months, with rehabilitation requirements, mental health treatment, alcohol abstinence monitoring and 100 hours unpaid work.

He has been banned from driving for 30 months with an extended test requirement.

Sophie Allinson-Howells, defending, said Roberts was leading an "ordinary lifestyle" at the time and added: "He was working at the time as a bank fraud manager."

Miss Allinson-Howells said Roberts had played down his mental health struggles and problems with stress due to "old fashioned ideas", particularly about mens' mental health, and added: "He sought to down play and pretend everything was fine."