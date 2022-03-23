Balaclava-clad Sunderland man caught by his own blood after damaging car he was paid to smash up

Phillip Padgett, 28, of Tatham Street, Hendon, put out the windscreen and lights of his target’s parked-up Mini Cooper in return for the fee.

But he carelessly left his DNA at the scene in the city on Saturday, February 6 last year, magistrates in South Tyneside heard.

It took detectives a year to tie him to the crime and when they did, he resisted arrest – with a police car being damaged in the melee.

The case was heard at South Tyneside Magistrates Court.

In court, Padgett, who had been out of trouble for a decade, apologised for a bitterly regretted “stupid mistake”.

Prosecutor Lillian Yanes Hellevik said: “The injured party was at home when he heard a loud bang coming from the front of his house.

“His front window has been smashed. He looked out and couldn’t see anybody and so went outside.

“All the windows of the Mini had been damaged and its lights, and the wing was dented.

“There was blood on the bonnet. It was tested, and it gave a positive result for the defendant.

“A witness describes seeing two males in dark clothing and balaclavas getting out of a vehicle.

“They put out the Mini’s windows with what appeared to be a hammer.”

Mrs Yanes Hellevik said Padgett was arrested on Monday, February 14 this year, resulting in a struggle with officers.

A police vehicle was unintentionally damaged, and no criminal charge was brought against him.

Padgett, who was not responsible for smashing the house window, pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage and resisting police.

Gerry Armstrong, defending, said: “It’s 10 years since he last appeared in court, he has turned his life around.

“He was living with his grandmother, she was able to change his mind about courts and criminality.

“She died, he lost the rock that his life was built on. He has struggled with his mental health and life issues.

“He says that someone asked him to put the windows out. He does regret it.”

Padgett was handed an 18-month community order, with 25 rehabilitation days and 120 hours of unpaid work.