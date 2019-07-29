Baby seal found dead on Crimdon Beach after being run over by a quad bike, RSPCA say
The RSPCA are investigating the death of a baby seal whose body was found on Crimdon Beach.
A woman took her dog for a walk in the Crimdon Beach area on the evening of Thursday, July 25 and came across a baby seal and reported it to the RSPCA in case it has been injured but hoped it was just having a rest, and left it to continue her walk.
She returned to the next day to see if the seal was still there and was devastated to find the young seal pup dead on the beach.
There were tyre tracks on the sand near the dead seal which the dog walker said had not been there the night before, suggesting that the poor animal had been run over by a quad back while on the beach.
A spokesperson for the RSPCA said that at 7.15am on Friday, July 26 the body of a seal was found dead on Crimdon Beach.
In a statement the RSPCA said: "The pup had been seen alive at 9pm on Thursday night. Tyre tracks in the sand and empty beer cans at the scene point to the seal having been run over by what would appear to be a quad bike.”
Cleveland Police said that the incident was a matter for the RSPCA to investigate.
If anyone has any information about what happened they are urged to call the RSPCA on 03001238018.