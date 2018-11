A baby airlifted to hospital with serious injuries is now stable, police have said.

Police were called to a street in Dawdon after the 17-month-old suffered serious injuries on Wednesday

Three people - a 25-year-old woman, 18-year-old man and a 20-year-old man - were arrested on suspicion of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

A spokesman for Durham Constabulary said the baby is now in a stable condition.