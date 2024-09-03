Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The ‘avoidable and tragic’ death of a cyclist in Sunderland should serve as a warning to other drivers, police have said.

Vicky Hardy. | Northumbria Police

It came after Vicky Hardy, 44, of Helmsdale Road in Sunderland, was jailed for causing the death by dangerous driving of Ali Reza Ghaisar, 48, in Hylton Road.

Hardy struck Ali with her BMW in a hit-and-run collision shortly after 1.20am on July 31, 2022.

The 44-year-old had spend the night in the pub and was over the limit.

Ali’s family released moving tributes to their “one of a kind” who was “loved by all”. Of Iranian origin, Ali spoke six languages fluently – English, Farsi, Hindi, Urdu, Spanish and Portuguese.

He often used to help people who struggled with English and would attend appointments with them to translate. Officers immediately launched an investigation and later identified the driver of the BMW vehicle as Vicky Hardy.

Ali Reza Ghaisar, 48, sadly died following a collision on Hylton Road.

She had left the scene of the collision before later returning.

The investigation found that on the evening of the collision, Hardy had drank five pints of cider in a nearby pub before getting behind the wheel.

She subsequently charged with causing death by dangerous driving. In a hearing at Newcastle Crown Court in June, Hardy pleaded guilty to the offence and was released on conditional bail. On Septembner 2, as reported in the Echo, she was back at the same court where she was sentenced to six years in prison. Hardy was also handed an eight-year driving ban. After the hearing, Sergeant John Sanderson of Northumbria Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “First and foremost, I would like to pay tribute to Ali’s family for the strength and bravery they have shown. “The last two years have been incredibly difficult for them and we are pleased that they now have justice for him. “We hope they can take some closure from the fact the person responsible for causing Ali’s death is now serving a custodial sentence.” Sgt Sanderson added: “This a tragic case and one which was entirely avoidable. “Ali was simply riding his bike at the time when he was struck by Hardy’s vehicle.

“She then showed a total disregard for the welfare of Ali by fleeing the scene and failing to call an ambulance and other emergency services. “Thanks to the hard work of our officers and information received from members of the public, we were able to trace her, get her charged and before the courts where she pleaded guilty. “We hope this case acts as a warning to others that if you drive a motor vehicle in a dangerous manner and that driving causes the death of another, expect to be put before the courts and receive a custodial sentence.”