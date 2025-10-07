The Crown Prosecution Service has vowed to ensure anyone who physically assaults or threatens emergency workers, including ambulance staff, will face the full force of the law.

It comes as paramedics and staff working for the North East Ambulance Service have experienced unprecedented levels of violence.

North East Ambulance Service. (Photo by National World)

The NEAS Trust has reported a significant rise in incidents of violence and aggression against staff, with a 103% increase over the last seven years.

On average, ambulance workers now face 30 acts of aggression per week compared with just 9 in 2017/2018. This trend not only impacts staff wellbeing but also has wider consequences for patient care and the communities served.

Between 2023/2024 and 2024/2025 alone, there was a 43% increase in reported incidents, marking the highest annual total on record by the NEAS.

National figures published by the Ambulance Association of Chief Executives (AACE) in February 2025 echoed this trend, showing that violence, aggression, and abuse against ambulance staff have reached their highest ever levels, with 22,536 cases reported in 2024/2025 – a 14.8% rise on the previous year.

One of those victims is a North East paramedic who was assaulted on Christmas Eve (2024), leaving her with injuries to her arm and ribs.

The paramedic, who asked to remain anonymous, but has worked for the service for 20 years, said: “I have two small children at home who were waiting for me to return home to celebrate Christmas.

“I’ve struggled with small things like brushing my hair, cutting up my dinner and most importantly, giving my kids cuddles – and that’s just the physical impact I need to recover from.

“Had there not been anyone close by to help I think it could have been a very different story. It’s just not acceptable – we were just trying to help.”

Commenting on the attack, Chief operating officer at North East Ambulance Service Stephen Segasby said, “We were shocked and disappointed that members of our team delivering care in our communities could be hurt on Christmas Day.

“Our staff come to work to keep helping people who need them. They leave their own celebrations and families at Christmas, a special time of year, and it’s inconceivable that they come across any sort of harm in the line of duty, then or any other time.

“Thank you to all of our teams for supporting these and other staff harmed in the line of duty.”

Commenting on the shocking rise in attacks, Mr Segasby added: “The majority of incidents reported continue to stem from intimidating or disruptive behaviour, followed by verbal abuse and physical assaults.

“Contributory factors such as alcohol, drugs, and mental health remain the most common causes, with a notable rise in hate-related and sexual abuse incidents in recent years.

“Residential addresses remain the most common setting for such incidents, though cases are increasingly being reported inside ambulances, Emergency Operations Centres (EOC), and public places.”

In response, NEAS is working closely with local Police Forces, the Crown Prosecution Service, and partner agencies to reduce violence and better protect staff. Key initiatives include restorative justice approaches, intelligence sharing, and the use of body-worn video and vehicle CCTV.

Debbie Been, Deputy Chief Crown Prosecutor with CPS North East, said: “Our partners in the emergency services play a vital role in ensuring the safety and wellbeing of the communities that we serve. Assaults against emergency workers are a crime, both against the individual victims and against society itself, with the potential to cause unnecessary disruption in the provision of care and support to other members of the public.

“I would like to assure anyone who places themselves at risk in the line of their duties that the Crown Prosecution Service works closely with police to build robust cases against perpetrators of violence or abuse against them, ensuring that they face swift and effective justice for their actions.”