Audi drug-drive dad banned after crashing into two cars and speeding at up to 100mph
A dad has been banned from driving after crashing into two cars while over the drug drive limit and speeding at up to 100mph in Hampshire.
Marcus Alderson, 21, crashed an Audi on the B2127 Winchester Road, near Basingstoke, while fleeing police, a court heard.
Alderson, of Arlington Court, Colombia, but at the time of Winchester, Hampshire, tried to flee on foot but was detained.
A blood sample on Sunday, December 5, 2021, showed he was over the limit for cannabis derivative THC.
After his arrest, he went to live with his grandfather in Houghton, and has since moved to Washington and become a father.
He has now been hit with a year-long roads’ disqualification after pleading guilty to drug driving in a hearing at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court.
Prosecutor Stephanie Cook said: “The defendant failed to stop for police and a short pursuit followed.
“He collided with a Smart car and another vehicle. He was accelerating from 60mph to 100mph in a 30mph area.
“He attempted to exit the vehicle but was handcuffed by an officer while another went to check on the other drivers.”
Alderson gave a blood sample reading for THC of greater than 7mcg. The legal limit is 2mcg.
He previously pleaded guilty at Portsmouth Magistrates' Court to dangerous driving and other motoring offences relating to the same incident.
He is due to be sentenced for those matters at Reading Crown Court on a date yet to be fixed.
Magistrates were told court procedure meant Alderson’s drug driving case could not be dealt with at the same hearing.
Richard Copsey, defending, said a postal mix-up had caused Alderson to fail to appear at the Reading court for sentencing on all matters.
Mr Copsey added: “He was driving a motor vehicle dangerously and had a crash. He was charged with that offence, it’s gone to Reading Crown Court.
“The blood analysis took some time, and it went to another address. He has been on an interim ban since February 21.”
Alderson was also fined £120 by magistrates, along with £85 court costs and a £34 victim surcharge.