Two people have been arrested after a man suffered serious injuries in a city street.

One man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, and another arrested on suspicion of assault, after the alleged incident in the Springwell area of Sunderland.

Sackville Road in Sunderland. | Google

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At 7.40am on Monday, November 4, we received a report of a disturbance on Sackville Road.

“It was reported that a man in his 30s had sustained serious injuries consistent with being caused by a bladed article.

“Emergency services attended and the man was taken to hospital for treatment of his injuries.

“He has since been discharged.

“An investigation to determine the full circumstances of the incident was launched and we have arrested two people.

“A man aged 21 has been arrested on suspicion of assault and another man, aged 19, has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

“Both men have been released on police bail pending further enquiries.”

Police officers are now appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

The spokesperson added: “Witnesses to the incident or anyone with information should send us a direct message on social media or use the live chat function on our website.

“For those unable to contact the Force via those ways, call 101. Please quote log reference NP-20241104-0136.”