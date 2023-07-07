Attacker who bludgeoned victim with spanner escapes jail

An attacker who lashed out at a young rival with a spanner in the street has kept his freedom.

Callum Hilton 'saw red' and hit the victim's body and head with the weapon before the youth managed to run away.

Callum Hilton escaped jail after admitting assault at Newcastle Crown Court. (Pic: Northumbria Police)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Newcastle Crown Court heard Hilton caught up after the teen fell to the ground and "had another go" at him.

Prosecutor Vince Ward told the court the youth was left with bruises and abrasions.

Judge Julie Clemitson said it was "amazing" he was not more seriously injured.

The court heard the attack happened in Boldon, South Tyneside, in October 2021 and was captured on CCCTV.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The victim, whose age was not given in court, appeared to be a teenager.

Mr Ward said: "The defendant was clearly using a weapon, which the complainant described as a tyre spanner, with which he struck him several times.

"There were two episodes of violence, in between which the complainant escaped and was pursued then caught again."

Hilton, 23, of North Road, Boldon Colliery, who was on two suspended prison sentences at the time, admitted assault.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nicholas Lane, defending, said since the attack Hilton has set up his own waste management company and his life has become more settled.

Mr Lane said Hilton had not gone out looking for the victim that day and added: "Words were exchanged, he accepts he reacted inappropriately.

"There is a complicated background on both sides."

Judge Julie Clemitson told Hilton: "You clearly saw red and you struck a number of blows to him, around his whole body and his head.

"He managed to run away from you and you followed him. He tripped over and you had another go at him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There were a number of blows sustained in two episodes. Amazingly no serious injury was caused."Judge Clemitson said medical reports show Hilton had suffered a deterioration in his mental health at the time of the attack, which required therapy and he has since shown genuine remorse.

The judge sentenced him to 15 months imprisonment, suspended for two years, with a 12 month curfew between 7pm and 7am, £500 compensation, £100 fineand £500 costs.