Attacker left a man’s face permanently scarred after he glassed him

A man has been left permanently scarred after an attacker glassed him in the face.

Darson Johnson had invited the victim to a house where he was drinking with pals in August 2023 and he travelled there by Uber.

Prosecutor Claire Anderson told Newcastle Crown Court: "When the Uber pulled up the defendant was stood at the front door.

"Rather than welcoming him inside he hit him in the face with a glass, which smashed into his face.

"He fell backwards onto the ground."

Miss Anderson said the victim flagged down a passing police car and told officers he had just been "glassed" and added: "He had a large cut to his forehead and nose, he was drenched in blood."

Darson Johnson. | Northumbria Police

The court heard the victim was taken to hospital where a 10cm laceration between his eyebrows, which had glass embedded, and deep cut near his eye were stitched.

Johnson was arrested and told police he thrust out with his hand because the victim had tried to hit him.

The 26-year-old, of Queen Elizabeth Drive, Houghton, Sunderland, later admitted unlawful wounding.

The victim said in a statement he could have been blinded and added: "I can't believe I have been scarred for life, I have no idea why he has done this."

Judge Gavin Doig told Johnson: "He said, accurately, he could have been blinded by your foolish actions."

Judge Doig said it was a serious injury which has left permanent scarring to the victim's face.

The judge added that Johnson has never been in trouble before, has a good work record, wants to get back in employment, has support and can be rehabilitated.

Johnson was sentenced to 21 months, suspended for two years, with rehabilitation requirements and 100 hours unpaid work.

