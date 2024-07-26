Attacker kicked man as he lay injured outside Sunderland club

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An attacker who kicked a man in the face while he lay injured on the ground in a city centre has kept his freedom.

Shaun Flanagan had knocked his victim to the floor outside a club in Sunderland in the early hours of December 10 last year and then walked away.

But Newcastle Crown Court heard when witnesses went to assist the stricken man, Flanagan returned and attacked him again.

The victim, who did not co-operate with the prosecution, needed at least 12 stitches to a wound to the back of his head.

Prosecutor Joe Hedworth told the court the victim was still "flat out" when Flanagan approached him the second time and added: "The defendant grabbed the injured male by the shirt and punched him and then kicked him in the face.

"It would appear he wanted to hurt the injured male.

"He didn't want him to get back up."

The court heard the injured male became unresponsive and was bleeding heavily from a cut to the back of his head and an ambulance was called.

Flanagan was identified through CCTV.

The 40-year-old, of Bramble Rise, Sunderland, admitted wounding.

Nicholas Lane, defending, said Flanagan lashed out because his brother had been seriously injured during an incident which he believed involved the victim.

Mr Lane said Flanagan accepts that "can in no way justify his actions".

The court heard Flanagan has a supervisory role, in charge of teams of people, at his work and has a number of character references.

Mr Lane said Flanagan acted out of character and added: "He is remorseful, embarrassed and ashamed by his actions.

"He responded on impulse, in a state of shock, having just been informed of the assault on his brother.