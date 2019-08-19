Attacker damaged man's jugular vein after stabbing him in the neck with a pair of scissors

Christopher Inch bled "very, very extensively" and needed emergency surgery to the single wound inflicted by Christopher Hartshorn, pictured, during a confrontation at a mutual acquaintance's flat last October.

Newcastle Crown Court heard Hartshorn had accused Mr Inch of breaking into relative's vehicle and warned he would be "put in a van and taken to see someone" and that there was a "price on his head".

After the brutal violence that followed, Hartshorn took his victim to hospital and left him in the Accident and Emergency Department so he could receive treatment.

Hartshorn, of Church View, Concord, Washington, admitted wounding with intent and a common assault on the owner of the flat, who he struck to the ear with a fork.

Judge Penny Moreland sentenced Hartshorn to six years and eight months behind bars.

The judge told him: "You stabbed him with a pair of scissors from the flat. You damaged his jugular vein and he bled very, very extensively.

"You, I suspect, were frightened by the damage you had caused and you took him to hospital, leaving him in A&E to receive medical treatment."

Prosecutor Lee Fish told the court Inch was already at the flat when Hartshorn and another man arrived and told him he was being blamed for the vehicle break-in, which he denied.

Mr Fish said Mr Inch was "punched and kicked" by Hartshorn during an initial confrontation in the living room, where the flat's resident was also attacked and left with a lump to his ear.

Mr Fish added: "Mr Inch decided to go into the kitchen, he didn't really know what to do and did think about jumping out of the window.

"The defendant then lunged at Mr Inch. He was holding a pair of scissors and Mr Inch immediately felt liquid running down his front.

"Mr inch wasn't immediately clear about what had happened to him. However, what had in fact happened to him is he had been stabbed in the neck with the pair of scissors, by the defendant.

"It appears the defendant immediately appeared shocked about what he had done."

The court heard Mr Inch, who was "covered in blood" and thought he was going to die, can recall his attacker driving "very fast" when he took him to hospital.

After the stabbing, Hartshorn went back to the flat and mopped up the blood.

In a victim statement, Mr Inch said he still suffers pain and has flashbacks to what happened to him.

He added: "I can't speak as I used to and have been referred to Sunderland Royal for further examination to help me regain my full voice."

Glen Gatland, defending, said Hartshorn is not heavily convicted and had turned to drink and drugs after a series of personal tragedies.

Mr Gatland said Hartshorn has made huge efforts while remanded in prison and is a mentor for other inmates.

Mr Gatland added: "He is a man who is well aware that what he has done is wrong.

"He is very, very sorry, he wishes me to publicly express that.

"He has come to his senses and he is doing everything he can to try to make amends in prison.