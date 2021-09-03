Assault, speeding and driving while unfit – the latest Sunderland court cases

Gary Stephen Maskell, 31, of Alexandra Terrace, Houghton, was fined £113 with three penalty points for speeding.

Denise Wilson, 46, of Cathedral View, Newbottle, was fined £166 with three penalty points for speeding.

Stephen Michael Makepeace, 65, of Pensher View, Sulgrave, was given an absolute discharge for failing to stop for a police constable.

Sunderland Magistrates Court

Robert Lindsay, 50, of Leven Walk, Peterlee, was fined £160 with three penalty points for speeding.

Michael Maguire, 48, of Stockley Road, Barmston, Washington, who denied driving while unfit through drink or drugs but was convicted, was made subject to a two-year community order with 150 hours unpaid work and banned from driving for two years.

Ian Thomas Mason, 36, of East Villas, Haswell, Durham, who initially denied assault but changed his plea to guilty, was fined £3,600, ordered to pay £500 compensation and made subject to a year’s restraining order.

Edward James Doyle, 30, of Barmston Way, Washington, was fined £323 and banned from driving for two weeks for speeding.