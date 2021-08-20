Assault, no insurance and careless driving – the latest Sunderland court cases

The following cases from the Sunderland area were dealt with recently at magistrates’ court. All defendants pleaded guilty unless otherwise stated:

By Kevin Clark
Friday, 20th August 2021, 5:00 am

Carl Thomas Cooper, 34, of Egerton Street, who denied speeding but was convicted in his absence, was fined £60 with three penalty points.

Brent Liddle, 29, of Rockingham Road, Red House, was fined £320 with six penalty points for using a vehicle without insurance.

David Richardson, 30, of Hendon Valley Road, was given a two-year conditional discharge for assault.

Sunderland Magistrates Court

Angela Briggs, 49, of Tynedale Crescent, Houghton, was fined £84 with three penalty points for speeding.

Tamsin Louise Taylor, 32, of Bancroft Terrace, was convicted in absence of driving without due care and attention and fined £293 with six penalty points.

Neil Robson, 45, of Hylton Street, Houghton, was fined £40 with three penalty points for speeding.

