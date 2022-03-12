Arsonist started fire in Sunderland supported accommodation complex as a ‘cry for help’

Callum Snowball, 25, of Fairways, Tunstall, vowed to give “100 per cent” to not let down Deputy District Judge Jayne Bryan during sentencing at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court.

Directly addressing Snowball, Judge Bryan said: “What you’re telling me is if I take an exceptional course and suspend a sentence of imprisonment, you’ll do your best to comply with it.

“If you don’t you’ll go to prison. You’re telling me you’re ready to address the issues you may have if given the opportunity to do so.

The case was heard at South Tyneside Magistrates Court.

“If you tell me that you will engage, then I’m willing to give you a suspended sentence.

“If you breach it, or commit other offences, you’ll come back to court and go to prison. The ball’s in your court.

“I might be setting you up to fail, I don’t know. Prison isn’t a place for you, you’re an intelligent man.”

In reply, Snowball, who set the blaze at a centre in Hendon, on Friday, January 21, said: “Thank you. I appreciate it.”

The court heard Snowball alerted staff to his actions – and also kicked on the door of the nearest resident.

Prosecutor Lillian Yanes Hellevik said: “It’s clear he has set the fire and then alerted other people.”

Snowball pleaded guilty to arson and failing to comply with the requirements of post-prison supervision.

Tom Morgan, defending, said Snowball’s life had been changed by a “significant bereavement”, leading to poor mental health and alcohol issues.

Judge Bryan, who described Snowball’s arson as “a cry for help”, jailed him for 12 weeks, suspended for a year.

She ordered him to complete up to 50 rehabilitation days and a six-month alcohol treatment programme.