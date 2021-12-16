Arsonist sparked hospital alert after starting fire in toilet

Adam Young, 22, was under the influence of alcohol when he caused the blaze at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Gateshead, on August 18, 2020.

Newcastle Crown Court heard that a staff member was swiftly alerted thanks to a bleeping device she carried with her.

Prosecutor Dave Lamb said that the fire had been started by Young in a ground floor toilet inside the hospital.

Adam Young.

He said: "By the time she (member of staff) attended, the fire was well alight with lots of smoke.

"Many of the staff were trying to extinguish it. The fire brigade had been requested to attend.

"In her statement she said the situation could have escalated quickly and could have caused serious consequences for the hospital.

"CCTV recovered showed the defendant entering the male toilet shortly after quarter to one, leaving two minutes later."

The court heard that luckily the fire, which took place close to a Costa coffee outlet inside the hospital, was quickly put out by the fire service and no one was injured.

Mr Lamb added: "The defendant was interviewed. He said he had had a drink.

"He realised straight away what he had done was stupid and it had been a spur of the moment decision."

Young, of Stockley Road, Barmston, Washington, has six convictions on his record and pleaded guilty to arson being reckless as to whether life was endangered.

He was also subject to a suspended sentence order and a separate community order at the time.

Jessica Slaughter, mitigating, said Young, who has ADHD, had expressed his apologies and wished he could go back in time.

Ms Slaughter said he had also been working well under supervision with a probation officer since the offence.

Mr Recorder Keir Monteith QC sympathised with the hospital staff and said the incident was likely to have had an effect on them at an already difficult time.

The judge told Young: "You have pleaded guilty to a very serious offence.

"There is and must be some sort of financial loss that has occurred here but we haven't got the details which is a pity."

However, the judge said he was willing to suspend the term of imprisonment, telling Young he needed to address his alcohol issues.

Young was sentenced to 16 months imprisonment, suspended for two years.