Arson suspected as fire destroys cars in Peterlee
Arson is suspected after a fire tore through cars at an East Durham business.
Fire crews were called to Peterlee in the early hours of yesterday, Thursday, August 29.
A County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service statement confirmed a criminal investigation was under way: “On the 29th August at approximately 1am our crews responded to a fire in a business premises in the North West Industrial Estate, Peterlee
“Crews from Peterlee and Wheatley hill attended and extinguished the fire which involved multiple vehicles
“The cause of the fire is being treated as suspicious and we would encourage anyone who has any information to contact Durham Constabulary on 101
“Or if you have information you want to report anonymously call Firestoppers on 0800 169 5558 or report online.”