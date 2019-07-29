Arson suspected after fire at Home Living shop in Sunderland
A police investigation into a fire that caused severe damage to a furniture store in Sunderland is now being treated as arson.
Four fire engines were called to a blaze at the Home Living Furniture store on Ryhope Road in Sunderland in the early hours of on Sunday, July 28. Northumbria Police were alerted by the fire brigade shortly after 1am and also attended the scene.
Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service put out the fire and crews began leaving the scene at around 3am. The public were advised by fire fighters to keep away from the area at the time. There were no reports of anyone being injured and a police investigation has been launched and enquiries are ongoing.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “We are currently treating the cause of the fire as suspected arson.”.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting 74 280719 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.