Arson probe after bowling pavilion roof destroyed in fire
Police are now investigating the fire that broke out at Hetton Park destroying the roof of an old bowling pavilion as ‘malicious ignition’ is suspected.
Eight fire fighters from Rainton Bridge and Farringdon stations were sent to a blaze at Hetton Park at 8.39pm on Thursday, August 29.
The single storey detached building was found with its roof on fire.
The roof panels were completely destroyed by the blaze and the complete interior of the building is said to be severely damaged by smoke.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The i newsletter cut through the noise
A spokesperson for Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue said: “The fire has been noted as suspected malicious ignition.”
The police have now been informed and have began investigating the fire to find its cause.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “I can confirm we have received a report of this and inquiries are ongoing.”
Anyone with any information can call 101 or email 444@northumbria.pnn.police.uk quoting the log number 1101.