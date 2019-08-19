Arson investigation launched after Hetton farm fire
A fire investigation has been launched after 20 to 30 hay bales were set alight deliberately.
Crews from Rainton Bridge and Farringdon Community Fire Stations were called to a fire at Great Eppleton Farm, in Hetton, at 8.20pm on Sunday, August 18.
Firefighters were at the scene for more than an hour and contained the fire while, on the farmer’s request, they allowed the hay bales to burn out.
An investigation is now under way and it is believed the fire was started deliberately.
Crews left the scene just before 9.10pm.
Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service is now appealing for anyone with information to come forward.
A spokesman for the brigade said: “If you have any information on this incident - or any other deliberate fires - help keep your community safe by reporting what you know 100% anonymously. Call FireStoppers on 0800 169 5558 or go to www.firestoppersreport.co.uk.”