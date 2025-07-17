Arrests made and illegal weapons seized in crackdown on crime across Sunderland

Nine arrests have been made, three vehicles seized, two warrants executed, and more than 40 premises visited as Operation Impact returned to Sunderland for the second time this year (2025).

Officers from Northumbria Police joined forces with partners including Sunderland City Council, the North East Regional Crime Unit (NEROCU), British Transport Police, Nexus, Sunderland’s Business Improvement District and the Salvation Army.

Nine arrests were made during the day of action. | NP

The crime crackdown focused on Sunderland’s city centre and the east of the city and looked to “tackle serious criminality within the community”.

A key area of focus was responding to concerns about anti-social behaviour, drugs, vehicle related crime, and the sale of illegal products in and around the city.

Across the day, nine arrests were made for offences such as, attempted grievous bodily harm, possession of a knife, theft, assault and interfering with a motor vehicle.

Two warrants were executed at addresses in the Borough Road and Azalea Terrace areas – with one uncovering an illegal weapon.

The day of action also saw illegal weapons and products seized. | NP

Two stop and searches were carried out and six dispersal notices were issued. A further 13 people and vehicles were stopped and checked – with three vehicles being seized.

The council’s Enforcement Team visited 44 premises alongside Trading Standards on the lookout for illegal products being sold in the local community.

They uncovered more than 600 illegal vapes, 170 counterfeit goods, as well as illegal hand rolled tobacco and cigarettes.

A knife arch detector was also used to ensure people weren’t carrying bladed weapons, while road safety vans were positioned across four areas of the city – recording more than 200 speeding offences.

Following the operation Area Commander for Sunderland, Chief Superintendent Mark Hall said: “The positive results from today’s day of action are a real testament to the officers and partner agencies who work tirelessly to ensure Sunderland is a safe place for people to live, work and visit.

“Operation Impact is all about addressing the issues that matter most to the people of our local communities.

“Our message is clear – our priority is ensuring we’re there when the public need us the most and we will do everything we can to achieve this.

“While our teams have been out on the streets of Sunderland today tackling crime in our communities – they have also provided reassurance to business owners and members of the public.

“This is just one example of the work our officers carry out on a daily basis, and our work does not stop here.

“I’d ask members of the public to continue to share vital information with us, your support and information really is invaluable to ensuring we’re putting our time and resources into what really matters the most to you.”

Part of the day was also about engaging with the public to listen to their concerns. A Community Engagement van was located on Market Square, addressing any issues members of the public may have about the local area.

Northumbria Police’s communications team also operated a pop-up station – showcasing the different crime reporting routes available to people.

Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner, Susan Dungworth, said: “The arrests and seizures made during this day of heightened police visibility and partner activity, show we have not only disrupted criminal behaviour but are sending out a clear message that such activities will not be tolerated in Sunderland.

“We want local people to feel safe and supported in their neighbourhoods and Operation Impact helps towards that. In my Police and Crime Plan I set out to deliver safer streets and stronger communities and this is a great example of joint working in action delivering the results residents want to see.”

Anyone with information or concerns about crime in their neighbourhood is are urged to contact Northumbria Police on social media or via the report form on their website.

You can also call 101.