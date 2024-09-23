Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Three men have been arrested following an incident in Sunderland city centre.

The disturbance took place in the Park Lane Interchange area. | Sunderland Echo

Another man was taken to hospital to be treated for injuries which are not thought to be serious.

The disturbance took place in the early hours of Monday, September 23 in the Park Lane Interchange area. A cordon was put in place, but has since been removed.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson told the Echo: “Shortly after 2am today (Monday, September 23) we received a report of a disturbance on Albion Place, in Sunderland city centre.

“It was reported that the victim, a man in his 40s, had intervened in an argument before being assaulted.

“Emergency services attended and the man was taken to hospital for treatment of non-serious injuries.

“Officers are investigating the incident and three men – two aged 25 and one aged 23 – have been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to commit grievous bodily harm.

“Witnesses to the incident should contact us via direct message on social media, use the live chat function on our website or complete a crime update form.

“Please quote log number NP-20240923-0063.”